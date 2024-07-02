Brokerages Set PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Target Price at C$27.30

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$27.30.

PSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC downgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$27.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.75 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$26.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of C$21.22 and a 12-month high of C$28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$26.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.04.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.01. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 45.90%. The firm had revenue of C$120.70 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.9703787 earnings per share for the current year.

PrairieSky Royalty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is presently 109.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PrairieSky Royalty

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$25.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$180,250.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 11,300 shares of company stock worth $294,989. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.