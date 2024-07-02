Brokerages Set Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) PT at $22.80

Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.80.

RLAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised Relay Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RLAY

Relay Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of RLAY stock opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. Relay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $13.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.66.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. The firm’s revenue was up 4327.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Relay Therapeutics

In other Relay Therapeutics news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 9,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $58,487.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 330,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 19,864 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $128,520.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 493,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,192,750.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 9,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $58,487.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 330,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,375 shares of company stock valued at $354,836 in the last three months. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Relay Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 637.3% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 279,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 241,247 shares during the last quarter. Finepoint Capital LP grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 1,317,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,510,000 after purchasing an additional 447,000 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,970,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,710,000 after buying an additional 1,604,240 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,789,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 61.6% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 200,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 76,573 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.