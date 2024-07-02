Brokerages Set Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Target Price at $177.61

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.61.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGT opened at $145.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Target has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.33. The company has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Target will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.38%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

