Buffington Mohr McNeal Boosts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 292.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW stock traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $91.23. 1,908,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,459,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $96.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.46. The firm has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EW shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. OTR Global upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $437,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,777.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $437,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,777.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian purchased 580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 119,849 shares of company stock worth $10,579,038 in the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

