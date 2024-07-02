Buffington Mohr McNeal Decreases Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lowered its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth about $429,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 19.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,257,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 108.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 14,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 94,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after acquiring an additional 11,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWK traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $128.51. 665,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,835. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.48. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.22. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 62.07%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

