Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $16.55 Million Stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 66.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,771 shares during the period. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $16,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 220.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,660,500 shares. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.86.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

