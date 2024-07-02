Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $6.32 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,071 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Republic Services by 3,014.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RSG stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.16. 1,518,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,072. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.54. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.23 and a fifty-two week high of $196.76.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.14.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

