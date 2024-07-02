Buffington Mohr McNeal Purchases 60,049 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV)

Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,049 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF accounts for 2.3% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal owned 3.15% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF worth $12,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 595,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,889,000 after buying an additional 53,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,744,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 275,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 172,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 76,350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDV traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.16. 223,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,491. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $19.82 and a 52 week high of $22.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.28.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (IBDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDV was launched on Jun 23, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

