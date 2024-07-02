Buffington Mohr McNeal Sells 175 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Buffington Mohr McNeal decreased its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth $1,325,441,000. Harris Associates L P increased its position in shares of Centene by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,863,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,450 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Centene by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,619,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,878,000 after purchasing an additional 385,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Centene by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,023,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,918,000 after buying an additional 408,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Centene by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,112,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,173,000 after buying an additional 467,246 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Centene stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.19. 3,732,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,383,235. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.86. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $81.42.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.93.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

