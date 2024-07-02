Buffington Mohr McNeal Sells 85 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Buffington Mohr McNeal cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $269.60. 4,176,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,068,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $270.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $261.02 and its 200-day moving average is $251.99.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

