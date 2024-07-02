Burford Capital’s (BUR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 72.94% from the company’s current price.

Burford Capital Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of BUR traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,649,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,484. Burford Capital has a 52-week low of $11.83 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $44.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.00 million. Burford Capital had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 42.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Burford Capital will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Burford Capital Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BUR. Sona Asset Management US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,194,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,108,000. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Burford Capital by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 42,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.