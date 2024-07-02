CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC) Upgraded at Singular Research

Singular Research upgraded shares of CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CalciMedica in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of CalciMedica in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

CalciMedica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CALC opened at $4.25 on Friday. CalciMedica has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average is $4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $45.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.28.

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts predict that CalciMedica will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert N. Wilson acquired 8,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $27,270.89. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 258,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,305.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 53.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CalciMedica

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of CalciMedica by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. BML Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CalciMedica by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 145,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 56,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CalciMedica in the 3rd quarter valued at $432,000.

CalciMedica Company Profile

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for illnesses caused by inflammatory and immunologic processes and direct cellular damage. The company's lead product candidate comprises Auxora, an intravenous formulated small molecule calcium release-activated (CRAC) channel inhibitors, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute pancreatitis, asparaginase induced pancreatic toxicity, and acute kidney injury, as well as severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

