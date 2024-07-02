CAP Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL)

CAP Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOLFree Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SVOL. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 263,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 72,543 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 33,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 8,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 24,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SVOL traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.60. 486,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,930. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.67.

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

