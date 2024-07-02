CAP Partners LLC Buys 1,648 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

CAP Partners LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 1.6% of CAP Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVEM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 56.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,513,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,140 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,270,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,965 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,194,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,757,000 after purchasing an additional 839,454 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,549,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 992,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,965,000 after purchasing an additional 660,865 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVEM stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.36. The company had a trading volume of 471,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,204. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.94. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $62.55.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

