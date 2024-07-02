CAP Partners LLC Buys 319 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

CAP Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of CAP Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Refined Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 12,067 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VO stock traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $241.34. The company had a trading volume of 631,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,891. The stock has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.54 and a 200-day moving average of $239.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

