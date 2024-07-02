CAP Partners LLC Buys Shares of 23,591 JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

CAP Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF comprises about 1.1% of CAP Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $736,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 14,600.8% during the fourth quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 757,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,256,000 after buying an additional 752,381 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 586,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,047,000 after buying an additional 10,841 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 136,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,896 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.01. 1,610,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,472. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $53.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.91.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.