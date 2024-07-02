CAP Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

CAP Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the quarter. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS EFV traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.40. 2,594,406 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

