CAP Partners LLC Has $370,000 Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CAP Partners LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 233,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,904,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, MGO Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $393.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.35.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at $64,525,067.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,675 shares of company stock worth $75,730,552 over the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CRWD traded down $7.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $385.05. 3,241,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,175,308. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.37 and a 52 week high of $394.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.71 billion, a PE ratio of 728.39, a PEG ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.35.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

