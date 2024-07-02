CAP Partners LLC Sells 1,761 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

CAP Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the quarter. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth $17,517,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,377,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 202,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 137,896 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 719,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,375,000 after buying an additional 96,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,275,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.60. 274,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,081. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.49 and a fifty-two week high of $41.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.14.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

