Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

AMLP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.25. 940,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,108. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.55. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $48.53.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

