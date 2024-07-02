Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up 0.8% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $6,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OEF. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,878,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $863,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $267.75. 172,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,872. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.78. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $193.00 and a fifty-two week high of $267.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

