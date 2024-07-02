Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,892,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,928,000 after acquiring an additional 14,470 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,106,000 after purchasing an additional 34,564 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 662,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,450,000 after purchasing an additional 36,296 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 493,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000,000 after purchasing an additional 27,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,860. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.40. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.77 and a 12 month high of $63.91.

About iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

