Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Acquired by Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC

Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,840 shares during the period. Capital Group Growth ETF comprises approximately 8.6% of Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $10,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGGR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,760,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,699 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,370,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,930,000 after buying an additional 908,945 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 6,698.2% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 492,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,749,000 after buying an additional 485,082 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,966,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 10,319.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 448,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,665,000 after buying an additional 444,334 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.05. The stock had a trading volume of 312,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,078. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $33.32.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

