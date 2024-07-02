Capital & Regional Plc (OTCMKTS:CRPLF) Short Interest Up 23.3% in June

Capital & Regional Plc (OTCMKTS:CRPLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the May 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Capital & Regional Price Performance
Shares of CRPLF stock remained flat at $0.71 on Tuesday. Capital & Regional has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70.
Capital & Regional Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Capital & Regional
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Regional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Regional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.