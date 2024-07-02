Capital & Regional Plc (OTCMKTS:CRPLF) Short Interest Up 23.3% in June

Capital & Regional Plc (OTCMKTS:CRPLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the May 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Capital & Regional Price Performance

Shares of CRPLF stock remained flat at $0.71 on Tuesday. Capital & Regional has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70.

Capital & Regional Company Profile

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of tailored in-town community shopping centres.

