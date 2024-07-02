Capstone Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Capstone Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,086 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 10.5% of Capstone Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Capstone Capital LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $12,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFEM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,108. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average of $25.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.23.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.