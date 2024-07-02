Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Short Interest Update

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Carbon Streaming Stock Performance
OTCMKTS OFSTF remained flat at $0.65 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,702. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average of $0.54. Carbon Streaming has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10.
Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carbon Streaming had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 4,304.96%. The business had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter.
Carbon Streaming Company Profile
Carbon Streaming Corporation a carbon credit streaming and royalty company focused on creating shareholder value primarily through the acquisition and sale of carbon credits. It provides capital to carbon projects globally, primarily by entering into or acquiring streaming, royalty or royalty-like arrangements for the purchase of carbon credits.
