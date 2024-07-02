Cardano Price Hits $0.42 on Top Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Cardano has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion and approximately $259.92 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000673 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,419.09 or 0.05504935 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00046306 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00008911 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00014471 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00012644 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00010972 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,007,766,298 coins and its circulating supply is 35,760,999,778 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

