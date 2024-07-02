Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) COO Sells $59,680.65 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) COO Amit Gupta sold 7,507 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $59,680.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amit Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 24th, Amit Gupta sold 23,416 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $278,884.56.

Cardlytics Trading Down 3.1 %

CDLX traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $7.83. 750,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,857. Cardlytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $381.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardlytics

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 25.36% and a negative net margin of 55.23%. The business had revenue of $67.61 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,622,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter worth $2,029,000. Perbak Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,348,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter worth about $1,906,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Cardlytics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Cardlytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

