Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Holdings Lifted by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 35.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 384,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after buying an additional 99,886 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 676.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 16.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 837,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 118,408 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 35.8% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 10,875 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 49.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

Shares of NYSE CCL traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.56. 23,926,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,511,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $19.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average is $16.11.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

