Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the May 31st total of 76,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 80,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Castor Maritime Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTRM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.56. 53,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,103. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.05 million, a P/E ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Castor Maritime has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

Get Castor Maritime alerts:

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Castor Maritime had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 53.67%. The company had revenue of $20.39 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Castor Maritime

Castor Maritime Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Castor Maritime stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Castor Maritime Inc. ( NASDAQ:CTRM Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 154,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Castor Maritime as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through Dry Bulk Vessels and Containerships segments. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; and commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of 17 vessels primarily consisting of one Capesize, five Kamsarmax, two Handysize tanker vessels, and nine Panamax dry bulk vessels, as well as two 2,700 TEU containership vessels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Castor Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castor Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.