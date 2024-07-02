CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Short Interest Update

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the May 31st total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 789,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
CDW Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of CDW traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $218.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,153. CDW has a twelve month low of $180.38 and a twelve month high of $263.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.00 and a 200-day moving average of $233.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.04.
CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.15). CDW had a return on equity of 67.56% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Equities analysts predict that CDW will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.
CDW Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,464,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $787,638,000 after buying an additional 781,421 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,407,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,196,721,000 after acquiring an additional 714,393 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 225.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 881,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $225,491,000 after purchasing an additional 611,054 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 627.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $142,252,000 after purchasing an additional 539,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $111,736,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have commented on CDW. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.00.
CDW Company Profile
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CDW
- Trading Halts Explained
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.