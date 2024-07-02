Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CLLS has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Cellectis from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Cellectis Stock Performance

CLLS opened at $1.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 3.11. Cellectis has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2.74.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 67.41% and a negative net margin of 529.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cellectis will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cellectis

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cellectis stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 827,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,605 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 1.49% of Cellectis worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

