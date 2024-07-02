CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Increased to C$8.50 by Analysts at ATB Capital

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Free Report) had its price objective raised by ATB Capital from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CEU. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.94.

TSE:CEU opened at C$7.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.14. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$2.47 and a 12 month high of C$7.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16. The stock has a market cap of C$1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.08. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The firm had revenue of C$588.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$555.63 million. Equities analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.7197861 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.78%. This is an increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director Kyle Kitagawa sold 50,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.33, for a total transaction of C$266,500.00. In other news, Director Kyle Kitagawa sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.33, for a total value of C$266,500.00. Also, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.55, for a total transaction of C$127,650.00. Insiders have sold 98,388 shares of company stock valued at $573,621 over the last 90 days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

