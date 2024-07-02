CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Stock Price Down 0.8%

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €103.80 ($111.61) and last traded at €104.80 ($112.69). Approximately 1,608 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 13,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at €105.60 ($113.55).

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $732.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is €104.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is €102.46.

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA operates as a photo service and online printing provider in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. It offers photo prints, photo books, wall art, photo calendars, greeting cards, and other photo gifts.

Featured Stories

