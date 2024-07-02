Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Short Interest Up 8.0% in June

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,910,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the May 31st total of 18,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $121,247.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 569,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,612,261.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 17,550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $499,999,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $121,247.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 569,594 shares in the company, valued at $8,612,261.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,604,109 shares of company stock worth $500,817,628. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chewy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,767,000 after acquiring an additional 39,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Chewy by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 164,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 128,525 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Chewy by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 79,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 61,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,482,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHWY stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,370,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,759,947. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.98. Chewy has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $39.46. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 138.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Chewy from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chewy from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chewy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Chewy from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Chewy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

