Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.35

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.35 and last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 310 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Trading Down 3.7 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Cambodia, Canada, Korea, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, the United States, and Vietnam. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

