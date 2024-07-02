Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) to Issue $1.47 Annual Dividend

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.4736 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd.

Chunghwa Telecom has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years. Chunghwa Telecom has a payout ratio of 93.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Shares of NYSE:CHT opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. Chunghwa Telecom has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The company has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.88 and its 200 day moving average is $38.59.

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

