Citigroup Boosts Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Price Target to $45.00

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.63.

NASDAQ LBPH traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,327,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average of $19.56. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $33.74.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,045,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,000 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $5,560,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 119.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,724,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,248,000 after buying an additional 937,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,217,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,910,000 after buying an additional 591,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

