Citigroup Cuts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $102.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $115.00 to $102.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Williams Trading reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.96.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $76.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.28 and its 200 day moving average is $98.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $115.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $74.29 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 4,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 25,568 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

