Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 589,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $37,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 1,962.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE C traded up $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $64.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,715,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,057,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $64.98. The stock has a market cap of $123.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.08.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.03.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

