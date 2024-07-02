Citigroup Lowers The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $114.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $116.00.

HIG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.71.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG opened at $99.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $68.82 and a one year high of $105.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.63.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $1,847,801.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,301.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $1,847,801.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,301.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $7,186,697.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Hartford Financial Services Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

