Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Clarus from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Clarus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clarus to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Clarus Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLAR opened at $6.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $240.52 million, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.39. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.58.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Clarus had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $69.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clarus will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Clarus Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Clarus’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Clarus in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Clarus by 30.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Clarus by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clarus in the third quarter worth about $109,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

