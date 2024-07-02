Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Short Interest Up 7.7% in June

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 566,700 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the May 31st total of 526,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 291,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $250,424.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,133.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $250,424.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,133.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $10,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,494,211 shares in the company, valued at $537,527,412.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,348 shares of company stock worth $12,320,113. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

CLH traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,336. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $132.92 and a 52-week high of $231.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLH. StockNews.com cut Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Clean Harbors

About Clean Harbors

(Get Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.