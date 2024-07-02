Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CLSD shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CLSD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clearside Biomedical Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 14.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,490,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 314,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at $3,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLSD opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $92.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.43. Clearside Biomedical has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.12.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.