Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Insider Douglas James Kramer Sells 3,000 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total value of $247,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,303 shares in the company, valued at $16,141,792.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Douglas James Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $264,360.00.

Cloudflare Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NET traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,222,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721,035. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.88 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.38 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.44.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. On average, analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,572,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,632,000 after buying an additional 412,864 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Cloudflare by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,128,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,685,000 after buying an additional 584,566 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,916,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,836,000 after buying an additional 1,597,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $221,858,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,352,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,243,000 after purchasing an additional 65,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group raised Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.96.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

