CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Short Interest Update

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,780,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the May 31st total of 9,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

NYSE:CMS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.73. The company had a trading volume of 737,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,893. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.12. CMS Energy has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $63.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 62.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMS shares. UBS Group cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $99,986.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,027 shares of company stock valued at $365,651 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMS. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 32.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 202,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after acquiring an additional 30,417 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,332,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,275,000 after acquiring an additional 421,059 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 325.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 20,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 19,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

