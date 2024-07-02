Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Short Interest Down 13.0% in June

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the May 31st total of 71,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Cogna Educação Stock Performance

Shares of Cogna Educação stock remained flat at $0.37 on Tuesday. 5,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,287. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50. Cogna Educação has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $0.72.

About Cogna Educação

Cogna Educação SA operates as a private educational organization in Brazil and internationally. It offers in-class and distance-learning higher education, and undergraduate and graduate courses; editing, marketing, and distribution of teaching books; and educational materials and workbooks. The company also provides basic education, pre-university preparatory courses, and language courses; educational solutions for technical and higher education; and complementary activities, such as education technology development for services to complement management and training.

