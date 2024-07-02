Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Short Interest Down 13.0% in June

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the May 31st total of 71,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Cogna Educação Stock Performance
Shares of Cogna Educação stock remained flat at $0.37 on Tuesday. 5,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,287. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50. Cogna Educação has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $0.72.
About Cogna Educação
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cogna Educação
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for Cogna Educação Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogna Educação and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.