Cognition Therapeutics’ (CGTX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Rodman & Renshaw

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Rodman & Renshaw in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CGTX. HC Wainwright began coverage on Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital began coverage on Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

Get Cognition Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics Trading Up 14.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CGTX traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.92. 393,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,392. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.01. The company has a market cap of $76.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.48. Cognition Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.95.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognition Therapeutics will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,183,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognition Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognition Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.