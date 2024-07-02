Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Receives $40.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

COLL has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 19,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $674,279.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,845 shares in the company, valued at $4,476,207.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Garen G. Bohlin sold 28,985 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $936,215.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 19,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $674,279.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,845 shares in the company, valued at $4,476,207.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 105,502 shares of company stock worth $3,540,796 in the last 90 days. 3.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,776 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000.

COLL opened at $32.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.78 and a 200-day moving average of $34.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $40.95.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $144.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.04 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 104.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

