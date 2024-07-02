Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Short Interest Up 7.5% in June

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the May 31st total of 69,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Institutional Trading of Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp Trading Up 0.7 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 725.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.24. The stock had a trading volume of 18,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Colony Bankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58. The firm has a market cap of $214.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.72.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $28.14 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Colony Bankcorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Further Reading

